Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May talks with U.S. President Donald Trump during the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

LONDON A state visit to Britain by U.S. President Donald Trump will happen next year, Sky News quoted senior government sources as saying on Tuesday.

Trump's visit had been expected this year after British Prime Minister Theresa May invited the U.S. leader to Britain during their first meeting in January in Washington. But government officials had frequently said no date had been set.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Andy Bruce)