UK's The Vintage News adds a nostalgic twist to covering events

WEST SUSSEX, England - With its period and reproduction costumes and 1920s and 30s equipment and car, The Vintage News is looking to the past to make its news stand out.

Founded seven years ago, it describes itself as "a mix of a news service, re-enactors and performance art." Its crew arrive on location dressed in 1940s clothing and drive a 1934 Morris 10 car called Betsy, giving the impression they may have stepped out of a pre-war movie.

"Until we started doing this I never owned a stills camera of any sort," said presenter Kieren Spooner, "so it was a harsh learning curve."

The Vintage News, which reports what is going on in the vintage scene around the UK, can be found on YouTube, social media and www.vintagenews.tv