Virgin Media to spend 3 billion pounds to build out UK network

LONDON (Reuters) - British cable operator Virgin Media plans to invest 3 billion pounds ($4.6 billion) to increase the reach of its fiber network to 17 million homes from the current 13 million, posing a fresh challenge to rival providers BT and Sky.

Virgin Media, owned by Europe’s largest cable operator Liberty Global, said on Friday the network would provide speeds of up to 152 megabits per second and require an additional 6,000 jobs to build out the infrastructure.

Virgin competes with BT, Sky and TalkTalk in the provision of pay-TV, fixed-line telephony and broadband, known as triple play. It also offers mobile services and will soon face competition from BT and Sky there too as the two groups add mobile to make a quad play offering.

Virgin Media has previously covered around half of the country with its network, which provides some of the fastest speeds in Britain with its technology which connects directly to the home.

BT, Britain’s largest fixed-line telecoms provider, has in recent years built a super fast network, with optical fiber running from the core network to the street side cabinet, which provides speeds of up to 76 Mb per second.

The service has proved hugely popular, both with its own BT Retail customers and with the customers of rivals Sky and TalkTalk which also access the network.

Shares in BT, which has announced plans to ramp up its speeds over the coming years, were down 1.8 percent in early morning trading while Sky and TalkTalk were down nearly 1 percent.

“In our view this expansion will take time to build out and naturally so will the penetration of these households, however this is a negative for BT, Sky or TalkTalk,” analysts at Espirito Santo said.

Citi analysts said Virgin currently has around 5 million subscribers across all services.

“The big question for investors will be whether Virgin Media can maintain its share profile vs. homes passed,” they said. “If this is the case, then potentially there are 1.7 million subscribers across the triple play space ‘at risk’ when the roll out of the increased footprint is completed.”