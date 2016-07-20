FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Wakeboarders take on secret storm drain below English city
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
July 20, 2016 / 1:26 PM / a year ago

Wakeboarders take on secret storm drain below English city

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Wakeboarders used a Victorian storm drain in northern England as a water park on June 25-26 as they rode in the forgotten location in the English city of Sheffield.

The project, called Beneath Our Streets, was created by video director Edward Birch who wanted to celebrate Sheffield's hidden secrets, he said.

Two Sheffield born wakeboarders, Josh Tomlinson and Brad Beech, were chosen to tackle the low arches and dark waters.

They used a winch to pull them over the shallows as cameras captured them performing tricks.

Sheffield's Victorian storm drain, or The Megatron as it is known, was built in the mid 19th century to prevent the city from flooding and its location is largely kept confidential to prevent trespassing.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.