Summer scorcher: Heatwave bakes Britain

(Reuters) - Britain enjoyed the hottest day of the year on Tuesday (July 19), with temperatures soaring to possible highs of 35 degrees celsius in some parts of the country, Britain's Met Office said.

People sunbathed and ate ice creams in St James' Park in London in the 32 degree celsius sun.

Gorillas in London Zoo were treated to refreshing fruit ice blocks to cool down from the heat.

In the northern England seaside resort of Blackpool, where temperatures hit more than 28 degrees celsius, children splashed around on the beach.

Britain has so far had a drizzly summer, but the hot weather is expected to continue through to Wednesday (July 20) in southern parts of the country.

The Met Office issued thunderstorm warnings for later on Tuesday in the central and northern areas of the UK.