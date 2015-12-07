FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British PM Cameron chairs emergency meeting as thousands affected by floods
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
December 7, 2015 / 9:05 AM / 2 years ago

British PM Cameron chairs emergency meeting as thousands affected by floods

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Rescue workers help a woman through a flooded residential street in Carlisle, Britain December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron will chair a meeting of the government’s emergency committee on Monday to discuss severe flooding in northwest England where thousands of homes were without power for a second day.

After the country was battered by storms and heavy rain over the weekend which saw the army called in to help those affected, Britain’s Environment Agency said more than 80 flood warnings remained in place on Monday, 46 of which were severe.

Some in the northwest, which was also badly flooded in 2009 and 2005, criticized flood defenses, but Environment Agency Chief Executive James Bevan described it as an “unprecedented event”, with more than a month’s worth of rain in 24 hours.

“In those areas where the water did come over the tops of the defenses, firstly, the fact the defenses were there reduced the overall impact and extent of the flood and, secondly, it gave people more time to prepare,” he told BBC Radio.

“From time to time nature will throw things at us which will overwhelm the system and I think that is what happened here.”

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.