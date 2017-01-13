FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Britain braced for floods after heavy winds, snow
#Environment
January 13, 2017 / 9:40 AM / 7 months ago

Britain braced for floods after heavy winds, snow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Parts of England were preparing for severe flooding on Friday, after heavy winds, snow and rain hit the country overnight, cancelling flights, closing schools and causing disruption to commuters.

Around 100 flood warnings are in place across Britain, with 11 at a severe level, meaning that there is a threat to life. Authorities fear a surge in water levels could flood some eastern coastal areas.

Strong winds will continue across the north and east of England on Friday, snow will fall in the west and ice may affect driving conditions across the country, according to the Met Office.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

