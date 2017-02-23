Woman killed by flying debris as storm Doris batters Britain

Waves hit the seafront as a train travels along the coastal railway line at Whitehaven in Britain, February 23, 2017.

BROAD HAVEN, Wales (Reuters) - A woman was killed by flying debris on Thursday as storm Doris battered Britain and Ireland, disrupting travel and leaving thousands without power as it swept in from the Atlantic.

The woman died from serious head injuries when she was hit by debris falling into the street in the Midlands city of Wolverhampton, emergency services said.

In Cambridgeshire, eastern England, 11 people were taken to hospital with minor injuries when a double-decker bus was blown onto its side.

Doris brought winds of up to 94 miles per hour in Wales, heavy snow forced school closures in Scotland and power was cut to thousands of homes in Ireland.

Some flights were canceled and many travelers faced train and road delays.