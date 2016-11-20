FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Cargo ship evacuated off England's storm-hit southern coast
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
November 20, 2016 / 10:45 AM / 9 months ago

Cargo ship evacuated off England's storm-hit southern coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Emergency services rescued 11 people from the Saga Sky cargo ship on Sunday after it collided with a barge carrying rocks and started to take on water as Storm Angus battered England's southern coast.

The Coastguard said the remaining 12 people on the Saga Sky helped to move the vessel to safety after the collision off the coast of Dover.

Earlier, Coastguard Duty Commander Steve Carson said: "The weather conditions this morning are particularly challenging and we have declared this a major incident," adding that two search and rescue helicopters were involved in the evacuation.

The port of Dover temporarily suspended ferry travel because of "very high winds" which the Met Office said had reached up to 80 miles per hour in exposed coastal locations.

Storm Angus is Britain's first named storm of the winter.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.