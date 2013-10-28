FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Falling tree kills teenage girl in British storm
October 28, 2013 / 9:59 AM / 4 years ago

Falling tree kills teenage girl in British storm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A teenage girl was killed when a tree fell onto her home while she slept during a fierce storm that battered southern Britain, police said on Monday.

Police said they were called to the scene at 0718 GMT in Hever in Kent following a report the 17-year old was severely injured.

“Sadly the 17-year old died,” police said in a statement. “The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”

Britain’s strongest storm in a decade battered southern regions on Monday, forcing hundreds of flight cancellations, cutting power lines and disrupting the travel plans of millions of commuters.

Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian, editing by Estelle Shirbon

