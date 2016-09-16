FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 16, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

Train derails as rain causes disruptions in southern Britain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rail workers attend the scene of a train derailment on the Euston to Milton Keynes line, at Hunton Bridge tunnel, north of Watford Junction station, Britain September 16, 2016.Eddie Keogh

LONDON (Reuters) - A train derailed after hitting a landslip caused by rain outside the British town of Watford on Friday as wet weather disrupted services in southern England.

"A train hit a landslip, caused by torrential rain, resulting in a small section of the train (leaving) the tracks," Martin Frobisher, route managing director for Network Rail said in a statement.

"The train remained upright and there are no reported passenger injuries."

Parts of Britain enjoyed their hottest day of the year earlier this week, but heavy rains have pounded parts of eastern and southern England over the past 24 hours.

Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian

