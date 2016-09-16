Julia becomes tropical storm again as it mills off East Coast
Julia regained its designation as a tropical storm as it milled off the southeast coast of the United States on Friday, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory.
LONDON A train derailed after hitting a landslip caused by rain outside the British town of Watford on Friday as wet weather disrupted services in southern England.
"A train hit a landslip, caused by torrential rain, resulting in a small section of the train (leaving) the tracks," Martin Frobisher, route managing director for Network Rail said in a statement.
"The train remained upright and there are no reported passenger injuries."
Parts of Britain enjoyed their hottest day of the year earlier this week, but heavy rains have pounded parts of eastern and southern England over the past 24 hours.
(Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian)
Julia regained its designation as a tropical storm as it milled off the southeast coast of the United States on Friday, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory.
LAGOS Much of Africa's population is being choked by deadly fuels that are banned in Europe and the United States, a report said, as international trading firms sell high-sulfur fuels illegal elsewhere to nations on the continent.
SYDNEY The quality of Australia's near-record wheat crop will likely be hit, as a sudden spike in a climate indicator shows there is a high chance of crop-damaging rains linked to a La Nina weather event over the next few months, analysts and traders said.