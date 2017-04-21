FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
London bar mixes whisky cocktail with a virtual twist
April 21, 2017 / 3:52 PM / 4 months ago

London bar mixes whisky cocktail with a virtual twist

Matthew Larotonda

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A London bar has devised a cocktail with an unusual twist, it allows the drinker to escape the city for the Scottish hills.

The whisky-based "Origin" cocktail comes with a virtual reality headset that transports you to the distillery where the spirit is from.

At 18 pounds ($23) a shot, the drink is made with 12-year-old Dalmore whisky, while the accompanying virtual reality experience aims to show guests at the bar in the One Aldwych hotel the origin of its ingredients.

Drinkers get a tour of sweeping Scottish fields and babbling brooks where the cereal and water used in the whisky is sourced.

"We get a lot of people saying 'oh I have goose bumps' because it is happening in front of you," bar manager Pedro Paulo, who came up with the idea, told Reuters.

"When you take (the headset) off and the drink is actually right in front of you it gives people that sense of uniqueness, they feel unique," he added.

($1 = 0.7824 pounds)

Writing by Mark Hanrahan; editing by Alexander Smith

