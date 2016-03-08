French-American couple win UK's Wife Carrying Race, again

DORKING, England - A French-American couple won England’s Wife-Carrying Race on Sunday for the second consecutive year and set a new record for the 380 meter (yard) course.

American Jonathan Schwochert and his French-born wife Charlotte Xiong finished the 9th annual race in southeast England, which includes straw bale obstacles and a splash zone, in 1 minute 40 seconds -- 20 seconds quicker than their time last year.

The couple, who won a barrel of ale, will compete in the wife-carrying world championship in Finland later this year.