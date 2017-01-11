FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit family charities in London
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 11, 2017 / 8:37 PM / 7 months ago

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit family charities in London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate joined in on a support group session at a child bereavement charity on Wednesday, as they helped the service's London center mark its one-year anniversary.

William is royal patron of Child Bereavement UK, which provides support to families and children facing the loss of a family member.

At the center in the eastern neighborhood of Stratford, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met workers and volunteers as well as families who have turned to the charity for help.

Kate, who is patron of the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, earlier visited its Early Years Parenting Unit (EYPU), joining in a "'theraplay' session, which promotes the attachment relationship between parents and children", Kensington Palace said on Twitter.

The EYPU works with families with children under five.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.