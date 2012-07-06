FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK approves two huge offshore wind farms
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
July 6, 2012 / 10:31 AM / 5 years ago

UK approves two huge offshore wind farms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government has given the go-ahead for two large offshore wind farms off the Norfolk coast with a combined investment of around 3 billion pounds ($4.66 billion), it said on Friday.

The 580-megawatt (MW) Race Banks offshore wind farm is to be developed by British utility Centrica, while the 560-MW Dudgeon project is proposed by developer Warwick Energy.

“These two projects will not only bring us considerable amounts of clean energy, but significant investment and jobs too,” said UK Energy Minister Charles Hendry.

Britain plans to have up to 18 GW of offshore wind capacity in operation by 2020, compared with around 2 GW currently installed.

($1 = 0.6443 British pounds)

Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by James Jukwey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.