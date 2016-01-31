FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British broadcaster Terry Wogan dies of cancer: BBC
January 31, 2016 / 9:45 AM / 2 years ago

British broadcaster Terry Wogan dies of cancer: BBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British television and radio personality Terry Wogan died of cancer aged 77 on Sunday, his family said.

Irish-born Wogan, one of the BBC’s most recognizable faces and voices, was granted a British knighthood in 2005.

“Sir Terry Wogan died today after a short but brave battle with cancer. He passed away surrounded by his family,” a statement on behalf of his family said.

Wogan began his broadcasting career with Irish state broadcaster RTE before joining the BBC in 1966. He went on to become a national institution as a disc jockey, chat show host and presenter, known for his gently mocking wit and Irish brogue.

He hosted the BBC’s coverage of the Eurovision Song Contest from 1980 to 2008.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Angus MacSwan

