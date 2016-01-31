British broadcaster Terry Wogan dies of cancer: BBC

LONDON (Reuters) - British television and radio personality Terry Wogan died of cancer aged 77 on Sunday, his family said.

Irish-born Wogan, one of the BBC’s most recognizable faces and voices, was granted a British knighthood in 2005.

“Sir Terry Wogan died today after a short but brave battle with cancer. He passed away surrounded by his family,” a statement on behalf of his family said.

Wogan began his broadcasting career with Irish state broadcaster RTE before joining the BBC in 1966. He went on to become a national institution as a disc jockey, chat show host and presenter, known for his gently mocking wit and Irish brogue.

He hosted the BBC’s coverage of the Eurovision Song Contest from 1980 to 2008.