FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Women applicants to Britain's top graduate jobs better, but fewer than men: study
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 25, 2016 / 4:02 PM / in a year

Women applicants to Britain's top graduate jobs better, but fewer than men: study

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Young women in Britain shy away from top graduate jobs despite being more likely than men to land them, a recruitment group said on Monday, calling on employers to do more to address the gender imbalance.

In 2015, female applicants to graduate schemes outperformed their male colleagues and were more likely to be successful in securing a position, a survey by the Association of Graduate Recruiters (AGR) revealed.

However leading companies across a number of high-pay sectors, including banking, consulting, construction, engineering and telecommunications, ended up hiring more male graduates.

AGR said the reason was that not enough women put themselves forward for graduate programs in the first place.

Only 47 percent of applicants were female, despite women making up 54 percent of the student population.

The association said negative stereotypes in some sectors, such as the perception of the engineering industry “as old, white and male” were a factor in keeping female talent away.

“Our evidence suggests it is an attractiveness issue,” AGR chief executive Stephen Isherwood told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

In March, an inquiry into gender diversity in Britain’s boardrooms found nearly two-thirds of Britain’s 350 biggest listed companies had failed to reach a target of having 25 percent female board members. Four-fifths have two or fewer women on their boards.

Isherwood said companies needed to redouble their efforts to recruit more women, engaging with students on campus and promoting female role models.

“It’s about getting the message out that for female graduates to reach their full potential there is a broad range of opportunities out there that they should be vigorously engaging with,” he said.

The AGR study was conducted on data from 170 employers and 22,049 graduates.

Reporting by Umberto Bacchi @UmbertoBacchi, Editing by Ros Russell; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights and climate change. Visit news.trust.org

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.