Briton kidnapped in Yemen has been released: Foreign Office

LONDON (Reuters) - A British teacher who was kidnapped in Yemen in February has been released safely, the Foreign Office said on Saturday.

Mike Harvey, who was abducted on Feb. 12 on his way from an educational institute, was at the British embassy in the capital Sanaa, it said in a statement.

“We are pleased to confirm that British hostage Mike Harvey held in Yemen since February has been released safely. He is being supported by staff at the British Embassy and will be reunited with his family soon,” it added.

Earlier this year, the kidnapping was the third in Yemen in two weeks. Another Briton working in the oil business was abducted in February, two days after a German citizen was kidnapped.

Kidnappings by armed tribesmen in Yemen are common although most hostages are released after a ransom is paid. The Foreign Office advises British nationals not to travel to the country.