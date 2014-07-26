FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Briton kidnapped in Yemen has been released: Foreign Office
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 26, 2014 / 9:32 PM / 3 years ago

Briton kidnapped in Yemen has been released: Foreign Office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A British teacher who was kidnapped in Yemen in February has been released safely, the Foreign Office said on Saturday.

Mike Harvey, who was abducted on Feb. 12 on his way from an educational institute, was at the British embassy in the capital Sanaa, it said in a statement.

“We are pleased to confirm that British hostage Mike Harvey held in Yemen since February has been released safely. He is being supported by staff at the British Embassy and will be reunited with his family soon,” it added.

Earlier this year, the kidnapping was the third in Yemen in two weeks. Another Briton working in the oil business was abducted in February, two days after a German citizen was kidnapped.

Kidnappings by armed tribesmen in Yemen are common although most hostages are released after a ransom is paid. The Foreign Office advises British nationals not to travel to the country.

Reporting by Stephen Addison; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.