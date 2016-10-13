FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Gorilla briefly escapes its London Zoo enclosure
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
October 13, 2016 / 5:40 PM / 10 months ago

Gorilla briefly escapes its London Zoo enclosure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view of London Zoo where a gorilla escaped earlier today, London, Britain October 13, 2016.Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - A gorilla escaped from its enclosure at London Zoo on Thursday and some visitors had to be locked inside a cafe for their own safety before it was recaptured, British media reported.

The creature was caught after reportedly being tranquilized, the Press Association said. A Metropolitan Police spokesman said the incident was now over.

A gorilla named Harambe became the center of global media attention earlier this year after being killed by staff at the Cincinnati Zoo in the United States, minutes after a three-year-old boy fell into its enclosure.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

