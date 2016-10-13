LONDON A gorilla escaped from its enclosure at London Zoo on Thursday and some visitors had to be locked inside a cafe for their own safety before it was recaptured, British media reported.

The creature was caught after reportedly being tranquilized, the Press Association said. A Metropolitan Police spokesman said the incident was now over.

A gorilla named Harambe became the center of global media attention earlier this year after being killed by staff at the Cincinnati Zoo in the United States, minutes after a three-year-old boy fell into its enclosure.

