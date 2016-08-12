FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Rare tarantulas hatch at British zoo
August 12, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

Rare tarantulas hatch at British zoo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A clutch of around 200 rare Montserrat tarantulas have successfully hatched at a British zoo in what keepers hailed on Friday as a first in breeding such spiders.

"Invertebrate keepers at the zoo are the first in the world to successfully breed the Montserrat tarantulas, marking a crucial step towards discovering more about the mysterious species," Chester Zoo said in a statement.

Little is known about the spiders, which are native to the Montserrat island in the Caribbean. Experts had observed the adult tarantulas for three years and now hope to uncover more about the species.

Reporting By Reuters Television

