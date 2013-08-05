FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain extends closure of Yemen embassy by two days
#World News
August 5, 2013 / 7:54 AM / 4 years ago

Britain extends closure of Yemen embassy by two days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A car drives past the British embassy in Sanaa August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Monday that it was extending the closure of its embassy in Yemen by two days due to continuing security concerns.

The decision came after the United States extended its closure of more than a dozen of its embassies in the Middle East and Africa. France and Germany also temporarily closed their embassies in Yemen.

Britain had said on Friday that it would close its embassy in Yemen on August 4 and 5.

“Due to continuing security concerns the British Embassy in Yemen will remain closed until the end of Eid,” a Foreign Office spokeswoman said on Monday, referring to the Muslim holy month which ends on Wednesday.

The embassy would reopen on Thursday, it said.

Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Pravin Char

