Bank of England's Broadbent says does not finesse sterling exchange rate

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England is mindful of the strength of sterling but does not try to finesse the exchange rate, Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said on Friday.

Answering questions from the audience of a speech he gave at Imperial College Business School in London, he said he did not believe other central banks such as the European Central Bank were engaged in competitive devaluation.

“We treat it (sterling) in a pretty mechanical way,” he said, referring to the impact of currency strength on growth and inflation in the BoE’s models. “We don’t finesse the thing.”

The BoE was committed to its inflation target, and needed to be “watchful” about economic risks and not pre-commit to a specific monetary policy path, he added.