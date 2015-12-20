FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slow pay growth, oil slump make rate hike less urgent: BoE's Weale
December 20, 2015 / 9:58 PM / 2 years ago

Slow pay growth, oil slump make rate hike less urgent: BoE's Weale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A taxi and buses queue outside the Bank of England in London, Britain December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England policymaker Martin Weale said a slowdown in a recovery in pay and a further fall in oil prices meant that the need for an increase in interest rates is “slightly less immediate,” the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported on Sunday.

But Weale, who was one of two BoE rate-setters who pushed unsuccessfully in late 2014 for higher borrowing costs, also said rates would probably have to rise sooner than financial markets currently imply, the newspaper quoted him as saying.

