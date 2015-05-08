FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Miliband says Labour suffered 'very disappointing' election
May 8, 2015 / 4:39 AM / 2 years ago

UK's Miliband says Labour suffered 'very disappointing' election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DONCASTER, England (Reuters) - Labour leader Ed Miliband said on Friday that his party had suffered a “very disappointing” night after election results showed it was on track to lose seats and lag far behind Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservatives.

“This has clearly been a very disappointing and difficult night for the Labour Party,” he told supporters after retaining his own parliamentary seat in Doncaster, northern England.

Effectively conceding defeat, Miliband added that he was “deeply sorry” for what had happened elsewhere in Britain, especially in Scotland where he said a surge of nationalism had overwhelmed the Labour party.

Reporting by William James, writing by David Milliken; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

