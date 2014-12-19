FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British American Tobacco reaches $575 million Flintkote settlement
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
December 19, 2014 / 7:32 AM / 3 years ago

British American Tobacco reaches $575 million Flintkote settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cigarettes are seen during the manufacturing process in the British American Tobacco Cigarette Factory (BAT) in Bayreuth, southern Germany, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

LONDON (Reuters) - British American Tobacco, the world’s No. 2 tobacco company by sales, said it agreed to pay $575 million to settle litigation with the Flintkote Company related to disputed dividends and asbestos claims.

The agreement was reached by BAT’s Canadian subsidiary Imperial Tobacco Canada in a litigation case which started in 2006 and related to issues dating back to 1986 and 1987.

“Today’s agreement in principle of the dividend claims and the asbestos related liabilities, brings this long running litigation to an end,” BAT said in a statement on Friday.

“Under the terms of the proposed settlement, Imperial Tobacco will obtain protection from current and potential future Flintkote related asbestos liability claims in the United States.”

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.