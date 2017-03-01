FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
China's CC Land buys London skyscraper for $1.4 billion
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
March 1, 2017 / 11:53 AM / 6 months ago

China's CC Land buys London skyscraper for $1.4 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A British Union Jack flag and an European Union flag fly from a building, with the 'Gherkin' and Leadenhall Building skyscrapers seen in the City of London financial district in London, Britain, January 30, 2016.Toby Melville

(Reuters) - CC Land Holdings Ltd, a firm run by Chinese property magnate Cheung Chung-kiu, has agreed to pay 1.15 billion pounds ($1.4 billion) to buy London's "Cheesegrater" skyscraper, owners British Land and Oxford Properties said on Wednesday.

The sale of the Leadenhall Building, known as the Cheesegrater because of its wedge shape, will be slightly dilutive to British Land's earnings per share but accretive to its net asset value per share, the property company said.

British Land and Oxford Properties each own 50 percent of the building. Oxford Properties invests in real estate for one of Canada's largest pension plans.

($1 = 0.8105 pounds)

Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely and David Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.