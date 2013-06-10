British Queen visits husband, 92, in hospital after operation

Britain's Prince Edward arrives at the London Clinic to visit his father, Prince Philip, in London June 10, 2013. Britain's Prince Philip is recovering after an operation at the hospital and celebrates his 92nd birthday today. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Queen Elizabeth visited her husband, Prince Philip, in hospital on Monday, where he was “comfortable and in good spirits” three days after an operation on his abdomen, Buckingham Palace said.

Philip will remain in hospital for up to two weeks and take “a period of convalescence of approximately two months”, the palace said in a statement, confirming that he was expected to resume public engagements in the autumn.

The queen was shown on BBC television entering the London Clinic, her first visit since Philip was admitted on Friday for an “exploratory operation following abdominal investigations”. The palace has not given further details of his condition.

The prince, who has been consort to the queen for the last 65 years, was marking his 92nd birthday, and also received a visit from his youngest son, Prince Edward.