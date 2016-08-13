Teenage British singer Imani eyeing album, tour next

Sixteen-year-old singer Imani, who gained fame when she featured on British DJ Sigala's dance hit "Say You Do" earlier this year, says she is eyeing an album and tour next after releasing her debut single last month.

The teenager, who cites music stars Justin Bieber, Beyonce and rapper Tinie Tempah as her inspirations, wrote her first song at the age of 10.

"(In) five years' time ... I'd like to have an album out or two," she said. "I'd like to release some more music, go on tour and I'd like to keep putting music out that people can relate to."