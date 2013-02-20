FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: BRIT Awards 2013 winners
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 20 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 20 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Music News
February 20, 2013 / 11:46 PM / 5 years ago

Factbox: BRIT Awards 2013 winners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Singer Emeli Sande walks to the stage to be awarded the best British Album award during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON (Reuters) - The BRIT Awards, Britain’s top pop music honors, were handed out at London’s O2 Arena on Wednesday. Following is a list of winners of the main categories:

British Breakthrough Act:

- Ben Howard

British Female Solo Artist:

- Emeli Sande

British Group:

- Mumford & Sons

British Producer:

- Paul Epworth

British Live Act:

- Coldplay

British Male Solo Artist:

- Ben Howard

British Single:

- Adele/Skyfall

Critics’ Choice:

- Tom Odell

International Female Solo Artist:

- Lana Del Rey

International Group:

- The Black Keys

International Male Solo Artist:

- Frank Ocean

MasterCard British Album of the Year:

- Emeli Sande/Our Version Of Events.

Reporting by Mike Collett-White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.