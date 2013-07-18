Blackstone's Brixmor files for IPO: SEC filing

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP’s (BX.N) Brixmor Property Group Inc, owner of neighborhood shopping centers, on Thursday filed with federal regulators to raise $100 million in an initial public offering.

The amount in the filing is only for the purpose of calculating the registration fee, the company said in a filing. The IPO is expected to be larger.

Brixmor, a real estate investment trust, owns 522 shopping centers usually anchored by grocery stores or value-oriented retailers such as T.J. Maxx, according to the filing. It is owned by funds managed by Blackstone. It intends to trade under the ticker BRX on the New York Stock Exchange.

Bank of America Corp(BAC.N), Citigroup Inc(C.N), JPMorgan Chase & Co(JPM.N) and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) have been selected as bookrunners to underwrite the offering.