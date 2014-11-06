Poland's TVN flags buyback, third-quarter profits miss forecasts

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish broadcaster TVN wants to buy back more bonds and shares and reported third-quarter core profit slightly below analysts’ forecasts, the group said on Thursday.

TVN, which runs Poland’s versions of MasterChef and Project Runway, wants to buy back shares worth up to 150 million zlotys ($44.4 million) and 22 million euros ($27.6 million) in bonds to help its share price and cut debt.

The group has already bought back 100 million zlotys worth of its shares in the first tranche of a 500 million zloty program. It also redeemed 33 million euros of bonds, booking more than half of its 2014 bond buyback target.

The broadcaster will pay 20 zlotys per share, compared with its 15.1 zloty closing price on Wednesday, providing a boost for its market value before a possible ownership change.

After a series of spin-offs aimed at cutting debt, TVN itself may be sold. Last month, France’s Vivendi and Poland-based holding company ITI said they wanted to look into a potential sale of their jointly held controlling stake in TVN.

The group, which competes for advertising with Polish public broadcaster TVP and Cyfrowy Polsat’s terrestrial arm, reported a 7 percent rise in third-quarter sales to 328.5 million zlotys as advertising spending continues to rebound.

It also reported a net profit of 17.2 million zlotys in the July-September period after a one-off debt refinancing dragged its bottom line into the red a year ago. Analysts had forecast 21 million zlotys net profit.

TVN’s core profit, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), rose 9 percent year-on-year to 90.2 million zlotys, compared with analysts’ expectations of 94 million.

The group repeated that it aimed for a mid single-digit rise in full-year advertising revenue after a 4.9 percent rise in the first nine months of 2014.

It also expects additional costs of 5 million zlotys in the fourth quarter because of due diligence related to its owners’ potential sale plans.

TVN closed the third quarter with net debt of almost 2.1 billion zlotys and a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.1, unchanged compared to the second quarter.