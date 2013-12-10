FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chipmaker Broadcom expects current-quarter revenue above estimates
December 10, 2013 / 1:25 PM / 4 years ago

Chipmaker Broadcom expects current-quarter revenue above estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Broadcom GPS receiver is displayed during iFixit's teardown of the iPhone 4 in San Luis Obispo, California June 22, 2010. REUTERS/iFixit/Handout

(Reuters) - Wireless chipmaker Broadcom Corp (BRCM.O) said current-quarter revenue would likely be above its earlier forecast due to better-than-expected demand across all its units.

The company’s shares rose about 2.5 percent in premarket trade on Tuesday.

Broadcom said it expects fourth-quarter revenue to be between $2 billion and $2.05 billion, up from its prior forecast of $1.92 billion to $2.03 billion.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $1.98 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Broadcom also cut its fourth-quarter sequential growth in selling, general and administrative expenses to $30 million-$50 million from its earlier forecast of $40 million-$60 million due to tighter cost management.

The company said it expects product gross margin to fall 50-75 basis points, compared with its previous forecast of a 50-100 basis points fall. Broadcom reported a gross margin of 51.4 percent in the third quarter.

The company’s shares were trading at $28.55 before the bell. The stock, which has lost 16 percent of its value this year, closed at $27.88 on Monday.

Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
