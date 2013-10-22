FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2013 / 8:25 PM / 4 years ago

Broadcom gives fourth-quarter revenue forecast that misses views

Noel Randewich

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Broadcom BRCM.O, which faces growing competition in mobile chips, on Tuesday forecast fourth-quarter revenue that was below Wall Street expectations, sending its shares lower even as third-quarter results topped views.

It said revenue in the fourth quarter would dip to $1.975 billion, plus or minus 3 percent. Analysts, on average have forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $2.135 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Irvine, California-based chipmaker posted third-quarter revenue of $2.146 billion, compared with $2.085 billion in the year-ago quarter. Analysts, on average, expected third-quarter revenue of $2.128 billion.

Third-quarter net profit rose to $316 million, or 55 cents a share, versus $220 million, or 38 cents last year. Non-GAAP earnings per share were 76 cents, compared with analysts’ estimates for 69 cents a share.

Broadcom shares were down 5.12 percent in extended trading after closing down 0.66 percent at $27.14 in regular Nasdaq trade.

Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Leslie Adler

