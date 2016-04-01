FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cirque du Soleil prepares to make its Broadway debut
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Arts
April 1, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

Cirque du Soleil prepares to make its Broadway debut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK - Canada’s famed Cirque du Soleil is bringing its act to Broadway for the first time with the show “Paramour” that mixes, song, dance, acting and dazzling acrobats for a story set in Hollywood’s Golden Age.

“Paramour” tells the story of a young woman in Hollywood who must choose between love and her art. The show uses actors for the main action, while acrobats sometimes mimic the storyline in high wire stunts, or join in  high energy dance scenes and chases across rooftops.

Scott Zeiger, Cirque du Soleil Theatrical’s managing director, said “Paramour” has 22 acrobats who have been chosen “from every major country literally in the world, from China to Russia to Brazil to Canada. And those 22 acrobats have been woven into singing dancing acting core of 16 traditional performers. And together they tell the story.”

“Paramour” is one of more than 20 current Cirque du Soleil spectacles, including “The Beatles LOVE,” “Michael Jackson ONE,” and the water inspired “O.” Previews begin in New York on April 16 and the opening night is set for May 25.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.