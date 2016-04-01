Cirque du Soleil prepares to make its Broadway debut

NEW YORK - Canada’s famed Cirque du Soleil is bringing its act to Broadway for the first time with the show “Paramour” that mixes, song, dance, acting and dazzling acrobats for a story set in Hollywood’s Golden Age.

“Paramour” tells the story of a young woman in Hollywood who must choose between love and her art. The show uses actors for the main action, while acrobats sometimes mimic the storyline in high wire stunts, or join in high energy dance scenes and chases across rooftops.

Scott Zeiger, Cirque du Soleil Theatrical’s managing director, said “Paramour” has 22 acrobats who have been chosen “from every major country literally in the world, from China to Russia to Brazil to Canada. And those 22 acrobats have been woven into singing dancing acting core of 16 traditional performers. And together they tell the story.”

“Paramour” is one of more than 20 current Cirque du Soleil spectacles, including “The Beatles LOVE,” “Michael Jackson ONE,” and the water inspired “O.” Previews begin in New York on April 16 and the opening night is set for May 25.