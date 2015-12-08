FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Andrew Lloyd Webber gets Broadway rocking
#Entertainment News
December 8, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

Andrew Lloyd Webber gets Broadway rocking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK - Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber has Broadway rocking as his new musical the “School of Rock” officially opened on Sunday.

The composer of “The Phantom of the Opera” and “Cats”, announced last December he was bringing the 2003 hit comedy to the New York stage about wannabe rock star substitute teacher Dewey Finn, who forms a band with his young pupils.

The opening brought out stars including actresses Laverne Cox and Helen Mirren.

The show features songs from the movie, new music by Lloyd Webber and a book by “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes.

