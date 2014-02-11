Longtime NBC News anchor Tom Brokaw diagnosed with cancer

Former NBC Nightly News anchorman and author Tom Brokaw arrives at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences 4th annual Governors Awards in Hollywood December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Veteran news anchor Tom Brokaw, an institution of broadcast journalism for more than two decades as the face of “NBC Nightly News,” has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer affecting blood cells in the bone marrow, the network said on Tuesday.

Brokaw, 74, who retired as anchor in late 2004 but remains with the network as a special correspondent, currently contributing to the Winter Olympics coverage in Sochi, was said by the network to be “very encouraged with the progress he is making” in his medical treatment.