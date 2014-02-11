FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Longtime NBC News anchor Tom Brokaw diagnosed with cancer
February 11, 2014 / 11:56 PM / 4 years ago

Longtime NBC News anchor Tom Brokaw diagnosed with cancer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former NBC Nightly News anchorman and author Tom Brokaw arrives at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences 4th annual Governors Awards in Hollywood December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Veteran news anchor Tom Brokaw, an institution of broadcast journalism for more than two decades as the face of “NBC Nightly News,” has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer affecting blood cells in the bone marrow, the network said on Tuesday.

Brokaw, 74, who retired as anchor in late 2004 but remains with the network as a special correspondent, currently contributing to the Winter Olympics coverage in Sochi, was said by the network to be “very encouraged with the progress he is making” in his medical treatment.

Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Dan Whitcomb

