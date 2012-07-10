FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Client funds safe at PFGBest's Canada unit: regulator
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 10, 2012 / 6:50 PM / 5 years ago

Client funds safe at PFGBest's Canada unit: regulator

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Client funds at the Canadian subsidiary of U.S.-based Peregrine Financial Group Inc, better known as PFGBest, appeared to be in order, the Canadian investment industry regulator said on Tuesday.

PFGBest, an independent futures broker, said on Monday that it had effectively frozen customer accounts after a suicide attempt by the company’s founder set off an investigation into possible accounting regularities.

In a statement, Investment Industry Regulator Organization of Canada (IIROC) said that it appears all client monies and assets are accounted for at the Canadian subsidiary, Peregrine Financial Group Canada Inc.

A spokeswoman for IIROC could not immediately estimate the value of the Canadian accounts.

IIROC said it has approved the transfer of client futures accounts to RJ O‘Brien & Associates Canada. Before the transfer is complete in the next few days, clients can liquidate their contract positions directly through the Canadian subsidiary. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.