Jefferies begins liquidation of PFGBest customer positions
July 10, 2012 / 2:50 PM / 5 years ago

Jefferies begins liquidation of PFGBest customer positions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Jefferies Group Inc has started to liquidate trading positions of Iowa-based futures broker PFGBest, the investment bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

“After PFG was unable to meet a margin call that Jefferies made in response to yesterday’s National Future Association’s Member Responsibility Action, Jefferies began an orderly liquidation of PFG’s positions,” the bank said in a statement.

“Jefferies has already liquidated a substantial portion of those positions and expects to be able to expeditiously liquidate the remainder in a fair and reasonable manner, after which all proceeds of the liquidation will be maintained in segregated accounts. Jefferies does not expect to incur any loss in respect of PFG.”

Jefferies was the clearing bank for PFGBest. On Monday the NFA said there were substantial discrepancies between what PFGBest had reported to regulators in customer accounts and the actual amounts. The NFA said PFGBest founder Russell Wasendorf Sr. “may have falsified bank records.”

Wasendorf is in intensive care at an Iowa hospital after attempting to commit suicide on Monday at the company’s campus.

A spokesman for Jefferies was unable to immediately confirm if there was any discrepancy between figures reported to regulators by PFGBest and the amount held in customer accounts by the bank.

Reporting by David Sheppard; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
