Managers feel the squeeze at big brokerages

NEW YORK (Reuters) - For two years, Mark Albers woke up at 3 a.m. and drove 126 miles from his home in Los Angeles to his job managing a Merrill Lynch office complex in San Diego.

Albers had to relocate to Los Angeles after his job as a Merrill office manager in North Orange County was eliminated following Bank of America Corp’s takeover of the brokerage in 2009. It was one of the first of several rounds of thinning of the ranks of branch and complex managers - those who oversee multiple offices but do not generate income for the brokerages.

Being a branch or regional manager was once seen as a prized role. But many in those positions have recently found themselves out of work as big brokerages consolidate and make sweeping cost reductions.

Albers, 49, quit his job - and the industry - in December after a financial advising career that spanned nearly two decades. He started a consulting firm and now counsels advisers who are thinking about moving to a new job or switching firms.

“There’s almost no market anymore” for someone who isn’t generating revenue by advising clients or hiring good advisers, said California-based financial services recruiter Ron Edde.

Most managers handle oversight of brokers, compliance and recruiting, and do not directly manage client money - the revenue driver of a firm. When brokerages look to trim costs, such managers are often viewed as pricey overhead, according to industry recruiters.

“Every year there are more and more guys looking for work,” said New York-based recruiter Rich Schwarzkopf, who was a branch manager early in his career.

After decades in the industry, some managers are trying to avoid the ax by rebuilding their client books while still managing other brokers. Others are returning to full-time advising positions. Some managers, realizing their opportunities are limited, are simply leaving the industry.

BRANCH CONSOLIDATION

A new wave of cuts began in earnest last year, and more are expected this year.

In October, Merrill Lynch cut about a dozen branch and complex managers. Morgan Stanley, which cut positions after its merger with Citigroup Inc’s Smith Barney in 2009, said in its latest regulatory filing that branch consolidation was a primary driver of the decrease in its occupancy and equipment expenses in 2011.

“As they consolidate real estate, you don’t need two managers, you just need one,” Albers said.

Former UBS complex manager Richard Sorenson, who left the firm in 2009, said many of the managers he worked with during his two-decade career are no longer there - a testament to the shifting nature of the industry.

“They’ve all been either fired, taken jobs elsewhere, or retired,” said Sorenson, who now works as a complex manager at RBC Wealth, where he oversees about 125 advisers.

In a complex structure, a manager oversees multiple offices, which are often run by branch managers. Only some of those managers also advise clients and generate revenue for the firm.

“They encouraged you to step away and focus only on running a branch,” which was time-consuming, said Albers, who sometimes handled all compliance issues for brokers and received about 300 management-related emails a day.

Just two years ago, the average complex included about 70 advisers; in some regions, many now include more than 200 advisers, recruiter Edde said. At his peak at UBS, Sorensen managed about 150 advisers.

NEXT STEPS

While there are no hard figures on the number of management positions lost in the last few years, recruiters and industry observers say they see more layoffs now than in previous years.

Managers who maintain even a small client base can stay in the business if they go independent or join another firm as an adviser.

For example, Brad Stratton, a former manager at Merrill, never gave up his book of business and managed about $75 million in client assets at Merrill. He left in February after two decades at the firm to start his own advisory practice.

But starting an advisory practice can be difficult after years at a big firm because “most (advisers) have been out of that kind of work for a long period of time,” said New York-based financial services recruiter Mark Elzweig.

For managers who long ago set aside their clients, a reputation for recruiting top advisers can help land a similar job at another brokerage, said recruiter Danny Sarch of Leitner Sarch Consultants in New York.

As the desire - and competition - for top advisers intensifies, the ability to recruit high-revenue advisers is critical. For example, recruiting has been a highlight for Sorenson. He has lured 10 advisers from UBS to RBC.

But many managers have found lateral moves impossible.

“Unfortunately, their job prospects are fairly dismal,” Elzweig said.

Some, like Albers, have left the industry and launched second careers as industry consultants. Albers works from a home office, with no commute. Sorenson said he has seen others do the same.

“A lot of people have been crushed by what’s gone on in the industry over the last few years,” Albers said. “I‘m very happy doing what I do now.”