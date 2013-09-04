FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brokerages to offer restitution over REIT sales: Massachusetts regulator
#Business News
September 4, 2013 / 2:44 PM / in 4 years

Brokerages to offer restitution over REIT sales: Massachusetts regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Five independent brokerages will offer to pay investors an additional $10.8 million after a review of their procedures for the sale of real estate investment trusts, Massachusetts’ top securities regulator said on Wednesday.

The round of restitution will bring to $21.7 million the total amount of money returned to investors over the sales, said the office of Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin in a statement. He had questioned the suitability of the securities for some investors like seniors.

Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

