FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Brookdale Senior in deal talks with Blackstone, others: WSJ
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
January 10, 2017 / 6:27 PM / 7 months ago

Brookdale Senior in deal talks with Blackstone, others: WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) April 4, 2016.Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD.N) is in talks with private equity firm Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) and others about a potential deal to sell a part or all of the company, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Brookdale, which had a market value of $2.39 billion as of Monday's close, jumped 14.6 percent to $14.73.

The talks are at an early stage and may not lead to a deal, the Journal reported on Tuesday.

Brookdale and Blackstone declined to comment.

Brookdale operates independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities, with 1,077 communities in 47 U.S. states.

The company has been under pressure after activist hedge fund Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC issued a letter to Brookdale's shareholders last month, seeking a sale of the company's real estate.

Land and Buildings, which had a 0.3 percent stake in Brookdale as of Sept. 30, had also asked Brookdale to transition to an asset-light senior housing management company.

Up to Monday's close, Brookdale's shares had fallen about 63 percent since February 2015, when another activist investor, Sandell Asset Management, pushed the company to aggressively explore opportunities to monetize its real estate.

Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.