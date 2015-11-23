Supermarket chain Brookshire Grocery terminates sale process

(Reuters) - Brookshire Holdings Inc, the parent of Louisiana-based Brookshire Grocery Co, said on Monday it would no longer explore a sale of the supermarket store operator.

Sources told Reuters earlier this month that the company had been exploring a sale that could value the grocer at as much as $1 billion, including debt.

Brookshire was said to be working with investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) in an auction that had attracted larger peers, including Albertsons Companies Inc (ABS.N).

Brookshire did not detail why it ended the sale process.

Based in Tyler, Texas, Brookshire operates more than 150 stores under the Brookshire‘s, Super 1 Foods and FRESH by Brookshire brands in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. It was founded in 1928 by Wood Brookshire.