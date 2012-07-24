Bruker Corp warns on weak profits, shares plunge

(Reuters) - Life sciences tool maker Bruker Corporation (BRKR.O) reported preliminary earnings that fell well short of analysts’ estimates on a weaker euro and softening customer demand in Europe, sending its shares plunging 26 percent to a near three-year low.

The company lost as much as $570 million of its market capitalization, valued at $2.2 billion as of Monday.

“The disappointing preliminary results suggest the realities of a challenging government and academic demand environment are finally beginning to manifest in its operating trends,” Jefferies analyst Jon Wood wrote in a note to clients.

Makers of life sciences tools have been under pressure lately both from a slowing global economy and from reduced government spending, critical to their biggest customers -- educational institutes and research organizations.

Bruker, which provides scientific instruments and solutions for molecular and materials research, expects to earn between 5 cents to 7 cents per share in the second quarter, on revenue of $420 million.

Excluding items, the company sees earnings between 11 cents to 13 cents per share.

Analysts on average expect earnings of 21 cents per share on revenue of $434.5 million.

Rival Water Corp (WAT.N) also reported revenue that missed Wall Street estimates, but better cost management resulted in a second-quarter profit that was mostly in-line with expectations.

However, Waters cut its adjusted full year profit outlook for the second time this year. It now expects earnings of $4.90-$5.00 per share, down from its previous view of $5.05 to $5.15 per share. Analysts were expecting $5.08 per share.

In a conference call with analysts, Waters said it was taking a more cautious view of the remainder of the year, as it expects to see the difficult economic environment continuing to affect its customers’ willingness to deploy capital.

Sigma-Aldrich Corp SIAL.O, which provides chemicals used in scientific research, also said macroeconomic conditions including a stronger dollar were hurting research sales, as it cut its full-year profit view.

The company now expects an adjusted profit of between $3.80 and $3.90 per share, down from its earlier forecast of $3.90 to $4.05 per share. Analysts were expecting $3.99 per share.

Billerica, Massachusetts-based Bruker will announce second-quarter results on July 31.

Shares of Bruker were trading down 18 percent at $10.95 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. They touched a low of $9.91 earlier in the day.

Waters’ shares were trading flat at $76.32, while those of Sigma-Aldrich were trading down 2 percent at $69.00, both on the New York Stock Exchange.