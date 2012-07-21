Brunei air force helicopter crash kills 12; two survive

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - A helicopter carrying military personnel, mostly cadets, after jungle training crashed in Brunei, killing 12 people, the oil rich-sultunate’s defense ministry said on Saturday.

Two people survived the crash of the Royal Brunei Air Force helicopter on Friday in the sultunate on the north coast of Borneo island.

The ministry’s Internet site said the Bell 212 helicopter came down near Kuala Belait, west of the capital Bandar Seri Begawan.

“While the exact circumstances of this tragic incident remain to be determined, the ministry of defense is taking appropriate action to ascertain the facts,” it said.

Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah on Friday visited the survivors, described in stable condition, in hospital.