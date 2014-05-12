Brunello Cucinelli optimistic as first-quarter net profit rises 8.7 percent

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian luxury clothier Brunello Cucinelli (BCU.MI) said on Monday it was optimistic for the rest of the year as it posted an 8.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 9.6 million euros ($13.2 million).

The company which works cashmere sweaters in a medieval hamlet in central Italy said first-quarter net sales rose 12.2 percent to 99.6 million euros, in line with its most recent guidance for double-digit growth.

“Being halfway into this year already, having had very very positive feedback on our autumn-winter collections for both men and women, and having taken orders for autumn-winter 2014, we calmly reiterate our optimism for this year,” Chief Executive Brunello Cucinelli said in a statement.

The company said investments were ongoing in its retail network and the share of revenue from its monobrand stores rose over three percentage points to 33.1 percent.