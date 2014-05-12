FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brunello Cucinelli optimistic as first-quarter net profit rises 8.7 percent
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 12, 2014 / 3:57 PM / 3 years ago

Brunello Cucinelli optimistic as first-quarter net profit rises 8.7 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian luxury clothier Brunello Cucinelli (BCU.MI) said on Monday it was optimistic for the rest of the year as it posted an 8.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 9.6 million euros ($13.2 million).

The company which works cashmere sweaters in a medieval hamlet in central Italy said first-quarter net sales rose 12.2 percent to 99.6 million euros, in line with its most recent guidance for double-digit growth.

“Being halfway into this year already, having had very very positive feedback on our autumn-winter collections for both men and women, and having taken orders for autumn-winter 2014, we calmly reiterate our optimism for this year,” Chief Executive Brunello Cucinelli said in a statement.

The company said investments were ongoing in its retail network and the share of revenue from its monobrand stores rose over three percentage points to 33.1 percent.

Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.