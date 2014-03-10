FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brunello Cucinelli affirms double-digit 2014 sales and profit growth
March 10, 2014 / 7:22 PM / 4 years ago

Brunello Cucinelli affirms double-digit 2014 sales and profit growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Italian clothing designer Brunello Cucinelli poses as seamstresses make garments from cashmere, in the Umbrian village of Solomeo October 7, 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian cashmere specialist Brunello Cucinelli (BCU.MI) confirmed it expected double-digit growth in revenue and profit for 2014 on Monday, as it reported 2013 net profit a touch above market expectations.

Brunello Cucinelli, chief executive of the firm which makes clothing in a medieval hamlet in Italy’s central Umbria region, said in a statement he expected double digit growth in 2014 in terms of both revenue and profit.

Like-for-like sales from its directly-operated stores rose 6.1 percent at constant exchange rates in the first two months of 2014, Cucinelli said.

Net profit rose 10.9 percent to 29.6 million euros ($41 million) in 2013, the company said, slightly above a mean estimate from nine analysts polled by Reuters of 28.9 million euros.

The group said it would pay a 2013 dividend of 0.11 euros per share, equal to a quarter of its net profit.

The chief executive pointed to double-digit growth in sales and profits when the firm reported preliminary 2013 sales in January.

Cucinelli raised the proportion of sales it makes through the retail channel - which typically allows luxury clothiers higher margins and greater control over their brands - to 35.8 percent in 2013 from 27.5 percent in 2012.

($1 = 0.7205 euros)

Reporting by Isla Binnie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
