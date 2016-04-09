FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belgian prosecutor charges four people with terrorist offences
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 9, 2016 / 3:35 PM / a year ago

Belgian prosecutor charges four people with terrorist offences

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgium’s public prosecutor on Saturday charged four people with being part of a terrorist organization, adding it was still not clear whether Mohamed Abrini was involved in last month’s Brussels Airport bombings.

Apart from Abrini, prosecutors said they also charged Osama K, saying he was present at the time of the attack on the Brussels metro station on March 22.

Rwandan national Herve B.M. and Bilal E.M. were also charged with taking part in a terrorist organization and terrorist murders.

Two other people detained on Friday together with Abrini were released after being questioned, prosecutors added.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Yun Chee Foo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.