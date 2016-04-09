Belgium to stay alert after Brussels bombing arrests

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel said his government would continue to be vigilant about the militant threat in the country.

“Our message is that we are positive about the recent developments in the investigation. But we know we have to stay alert and cautious,” Michel told a press conference in Brussels.

Earlier on Saturday, police searched an apartment complex in the central Brussels district of Etterbeek but did not make any arrests. That followed the detention of two key suspects in the Islamic State attacks on Paris and Brussels a day earlier.